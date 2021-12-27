Brooklyn Forward Slated For Official Visit
At 6-foot-7 and possessing a 6-foot-11 wingspan with broomstick long arms, Class of 2022 Kelechi Okworogwo spent his time at Westminster Academy incorporating a guard's skill set to supplement his ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news