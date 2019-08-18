From there it was about the interior duo of Simpkins and Kevon Ferguson '20 as they both were able to score in a variety of ways, Simpkins attacking the rim off the dribble, while Ferguson was more of a bruiser inside as Brooklyn Collegiate took control and led by as many as 22, never looking back for an impressive and statement making 88-72 victory to claim their first ever Funsport H.S. Division title.

Johnson would score the final 18 points of the first half for Brooklyn Collegiate as the Lions went from trailing by 1 against St. Mary's of Manhasset with just over 4 minutes to go in the opening 16 minutes, to taking an 11 point halftime lead at 48-37.

Saturday was just the start for Brooklyn Collegiate as they entered the Funsport H.S. Division Championship Game ready to make a major statement throughout New York City that they are without a doubt a team to beat, and after a strong close to the first half from guard Majesty Johnson '20 , and a big second half from Amahrie Simpkins '20 it was the Lions looking like they are truly the real deal.

BROOKLYN, NY- After advancing to the PSAL Class AA City Semifinals a year ago the goals are even higher this coming season for Brooklyn Collegiate with a strong core returning along with the addition of St. Raymond transfer guard Tahron Allen '21 . All that adds up to the Lions being a team that believes a City Championship could be in their future.

For much of the first half between Brooklyn Collegiate and St. Mary's it was a solid back and forth affair. Simpkins was pacing the Lions, while Sal Saputo '20 was doing the major share of scoring for the Gaels as he was able to stretch out and show good range, while also impressing the hard to impress Brooklyn crowd with his ability to get into traffic and finish around the basket.

It was a 27-26 St. Mary's lead when Johnson decided it was his time to shine. He hadn't scored in the game up until that point but with the Lions offense not clicking on all cylinders as of yet he took it upon himself to put his stamp on the game scoring the next 18 for Brooklyn Collegiate, including 3 three balls each of which were longer than the one before. Outside of Saputo no one else for the Gaels seemed to find a good rhythm either as he had 18 of St. Mary's 37 first half points, though behind Johnson's massive outburst late in the half it was Brooklyn Collegiate who took a 48-37 lead into the break.

That seemingly was the cushion that Brooklyn Collegiate needed as the 11 point halftime deficit was as close as St. Mary's would have it the rest of the way. Jaylin Anderson '20 would get in on the scoring act for the Lions as a 16-6 start to the second half gave Brooklyn Collegiate a 20 point lead with just over 10 minutes to play as from there it was all Lions.

Besides Saputo for St. Mary's who had a game high 24 points, the Gaels got a solid late game run from young Darius Coleman '22 who showed promise off the bounce and had 12 of his 18 in the second half. It was a solid tournament run for St. Mary's but on this day it was all about Brooklyn Collegiate.

Johnson left midway through the second half to head uptown for the NY vs. NY event, but with the Lions up comfortably it wouldn't matter as Simpkins finished with 23 points, while Johnson added 19 in what would be an 88-72 Funsport H.S. Division title game win for the Lions.

From start to finish it was nearly as complete a performance as Brooklyn Collegiate could've hoped for. They ultimately had 4 players in double figures with Simpkins, Johnson, Allen, and Ferguson each reaching the 10 point mark, and going into the upcoming PSAL season with a Funsport title now attached to their names you can expect a lot of big things to come from a young, talented, and hungry Lions team.