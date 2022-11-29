BROOKLYN, NY - On Saturday, the Lions held its seventh Annual tournament featuring some of the best teams in the northeast. They do an excellent job promoting the event, the programs, and the players every single year. Let’s look at the results and who were the top performers.

GAME ONE

Samuel Acevedo & Siyani Arthur

Brooklyn Law & Tech, 84 - Broome Street, 78 The Jets proved to be too tough as they held on to knock off Broome Street Campus in game 1 of the day. While Tech got hot early and often Broome Street battled all the way back from a 27-point half time deficit. 5’10” G Samuel Acevedo ‘24 was impressive for Broome Street and finished with 24 points. Unfortunately for Acevedo it wasn’t enough as 5’9” PG Siyani Arthur ‘24 went wild draining 5 threes and finishing with 39 points. Arthur was flawless and looks like he’s the next great guard at Brook Law & Tech.

GAME TWO

Connor Sprattley & Douda Cisse

Thomas Jefferson, 95 - James Monroe, 92 Jefferson holds off Monroe in an absolute classic. The Wave went up early with a ton of energy, but Monroe refused to back down. They decided to join Jefferson and the game became an exciting track meet. 5’11” PG Connor Sprattley ‘25 looked terrific for Jefferson earning MVP honors with 32 points. 6’6” F Douda Cisse ‘23 was a force for Monroe and had the top performance of the day scoring 36 points and having 15 rebounds.

GAME THREE

Jayden Johnson & Joe Knaus

Brooklyn Collegiate, 68 – Chaminade, 67 The Lions, missing two pieces, were able to hold off Chaminade’s late push for a 1-point victory. While BC’s early success gave them a lead the Flyers never gave up hitting multiple threes including three in the final minute. 6’1” Jayden Johnson ‘24 was clutch and consistent finishing with 24 points and 9 rebounds. 6’7” Tyler Edore ‘24 also was huge with 15 points and 17 rebounds. Chaminade got an impressive performance from 6’4” G Joe Knaus ‘24 who knocked down 7 3’s in the game.

GAME FOUR

Grace Brethren (MD), 81 - Prestige Prep (NJ), 61 Grace Bethren had excellent balance throughout the game as they had 5 players score in double digits. They were too physical and tough for Prestige who couldn’t string together any stops. 6’4” G Kris Johnson ‘24 had 14 and 9 as GBs tough performer. 6’3” G Darrell Buchanon ‘23 had 11 points to lead Prestige Prep.

GAME FIVE