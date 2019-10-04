News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-04 22:05:16 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Brooklyn Big Visits Big East School

Stacey Davis
Special to NYHoops.com

After two years at The Knox School (NY) Class of 2020 7’0” 235lbs center Josh Gray decided to head to the competitive NEPSAC league to play for Putnam Science Academy (CT).After playing on the summ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}