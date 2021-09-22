Bronx sharpshooter adds first D1 offer
The Cardinal Hayes program has a brand-new gym floor and several young prospects ready to contribute next season. While most of them have gotten offers and notoriety one Cardinal still was waiting....
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news