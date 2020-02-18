Bronx PG is Division I Ready
Malachi Smith (St. Raymond ’21) already has the DNA to be a Division I player. His older brother, Dayshon "Scoochie"Smith was a star point guard for the Dayton Flyers. That being said, having a bas...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news