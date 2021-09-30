Bronx PF Earns MAAC Offer
As a bulldozing 6-foot-8 forward with a college ready build, high major athleticism, and the scoring repertoire of a true big, Tobe Awaka has risen in stock tracing back to before the summer. And, ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news