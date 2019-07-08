News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-08 11:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Bronx guard showcases skill sets

Jwwffxqrpw0vnro6xvhg
Maurice Wingate • NYCHoops
@nychoops
Publisher

There are many players who need to or claim to be showing and proving their skills on the basketball court but there are only a few who are actually achieving that goal. Rising senior guard Jaylen ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}