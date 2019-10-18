News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-18 16:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Bronx guard is bigger & better

Mike Libert • NYCHoops
Staff

Coming off a junior season where he averaged 14 points per game in the CHSAA, 6'4" guard Joe Munden (Msgr. Scanlan '20) was looking to prove himself on a major AAU level with New Heights this summe...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}