The 6-foot-11 center was the Big Ten Freshman of The Year after averaging 13.3 PPG and 8.8 RPG while shooting 53% from the floor.

College players have to declare by April 26th and may withdraw up until June 15th for the draft, which is currently slated for June 25th.

College players can now hire an NCAA approved agent to help them navigate the process. Agents will be permitted to pay for meals and transportation for players and their families during the agent selection process and for meetings with pro teams, if changes are made to existing agent acts and state laws.

Players can also now return to school after going undrafted without losing eligibility, but only if they participated in the NBA combine. Players who declare for the NBA draft but are not selected will be allowed to return to their college teams. Under previous rules, players with college eligibility remaining who wanted the option of returning to college could not hire an agent and had to withdraw from the NBA. draft well before it took place.

Cockburn is currently projected to go undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft and will seek feedback on his decision from the NBA committee, but he is expected to return to campus for the 2020-21 season.