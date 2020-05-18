News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-18 21:05:32 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Brantley bagged offer

Khalil Brantley is a a competitor.
Khalil Brantley is a a competitor. (Ken Segal)
Ron Bailey • HoyaReport
Publisher
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

May 18, 2020 - Per his father Shaheem, Class of 2021 guard Khalil Brantley was tendered a scholarship to Georgetown early this month. The Hoyas dropping one on this 6’1”, 170 pound combo guard from...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}