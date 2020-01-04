On Friday, the highly anticipated double header did not disappoint the sold out crowd at the Westchester County Center (NY). The PSAL AA South Shore Vikings Brooklyn squad would face CHSAA AA Cardinal Hayes from the Bronx. Later, two CHSAA cross town rivals Archbishop Stepinac Crusaders and Iona Prep Gaels both played in front of their hometown crowd for bragging rights.

Cardinal Hayes Julien Soumaoro (22pts) hit a quick three-pointer off the corner in the opening quarter. The Cardinals would ride a steady lead until Vikings Marcus Burnett (20pts) would knot the score at five apiece. The tough Vikings squad would apply pressure capturing an early lead 18-11, after Zaire Wells (23pts) scored a basket.

Cardinal Shemani Fuller (35pts) the engine of his team would draw a foul with shooting (1-2) at the line. The Hayes team would score one more basket but it would be the Vikings who controlled the lead, 20-14.

Way too many costly turn overs by the Cardinals while face with the defensive juggernaut of the Vikings left little room for them to get ahead. South Shore closed the half with a ten point lead 41-31.

Wells inside scoring in the third quarter proved to be too much pushing the Vikings to a 57-39 lead with 2:13 mins remaining in the quarter. Fuller would score off the glass in the final minutes but the Vikings would answer back closing out the quarter with their strongest lead 61-44.

The Cardinals were not going away easy with a 1:09 mins remaining in the fourth the Vikings would hold onto a ten point lead, 73-63. In the closing minutes a technical foul call on The Vikings bench would send the Cardinals to the line to score three final points. South Shore kept their composure and closed out the game 73-68.