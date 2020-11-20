Bowne’s Back Court Makes Moves
This fall we caught up with two PSAL prospects with a lot of upside who both were being under recruited. Senior guards Amadou Diallo and Tyshawn Trail of the John Bowne Wildcats have been generatin...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news