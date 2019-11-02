BAYSIDE, NY- Going into Friday night's Beacon 158 Back 2 School Tournament title game, a confident John Bowne team looked to close out the preseason in style. They are among the best in the PSAL this season and wanted to cement themselves among the elite with a victory over a very talented St. Anthony's team.

It wasn't easy though as after taking a lead of as big as 15 in the second half the Wildcats had to hold on late after a strong Friars rally, but behind an MVP performance from guard Amadou Diallo '21 with 16 points it was John Bowne who left JHS 158 with the championship, downing St. Anthony's 45-37.

Both teams got off to rather slow starts with the defense's leading the charge for both the Wildcats and the Friars with just Bobby Kasporitis '20 knocking down a left wing three to tie the game at 8 with 9:05 left in the half.

Bowne led by a Diallo three ball and a pair of buckets in transition from Tyshawn Trail '21 went on a 9-2 run to take what looked to be a commanding lead. Andre Snoddy '20 was able to finish inside against the physical contact of the Wildcats interior forces, but even with his strong first 20 minutes of play it was the perimeter play of John Bowne that would allow them at the break to take a 24-16 lead.

Coming out to start the second half saw Mouhamed Dioubate '22 step out and knock down a three from the right side to give Bowne their first double digit lead of the game, and that momentum would only continue for the Wildcats as a couple of tough finishes driving to the rim from Diallo allowed them to take a 31-16 advantage with 15:20 to go in the game.