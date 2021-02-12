Bleier is a Shining Star
Aquinas Institute Junior Jack Bleier ’21 is a star in the making for the Li’l Irish as he is a smaller guard with great skill sets. Standing at 6’2”, Bleier is a gifted shooter who can hit from 3 a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news