Big East Offer for Williams
The Christ the King Royals have had some big wins this season and are set up to make a run in this year’s CHSAA playoffs. A huge key to their success is leading scorer and go to playmaker 6’8” Bran...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news