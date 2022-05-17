Best NYC Sharpshooter Chooses A-10 School
Noah Best, one of the city's top sharpshooters and high scoring Class of 2022 guards, has elected to stay home for college. On Tuesday, Best committed to Fordham University of the A-10. Best was al...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news