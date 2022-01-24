Bergen Catholic KO’d by Hayes

NEW ROCHELLE, NY - The fourth game of the New York vs New Jersey Catholic League Showcase featured two powerhouse programs including Top 20 Cardinal Hayes and Bergen Catholic. This matchup brought in several college coaches and seemed to bring in the biggest crowd. Bergen led after halftime, but Hayes was hanging with them step for step until the fourth. Hayes dominated the 4th 25-11 which helped seal up a 75-66 victory. Let’s look at the breakdown.

Bergen started the action with a nice 5-0 run when 6’2” PG Will Richardson ‘22 whose Fordham bound knocked down a three. The Crusaders got up 7-0 when 6’5” HG Ian Jackson ‘24 connected on a three then found a teammate for an easy layup. The score now 7-5 at the 4-minute mark Jackson scored again and 6’8” PF Tobe Awaka ‘22 hit a nice pull up. BC answered Hayes with a mini run of their own Richardson scoring back-to-back hoops. Hayes found themselves down 18-9 when Awaka converted a huge and1 to cut the lead to 6.

Bergen Catholic continued to have success attacking the basket getting scores from Richardson and 6” CG Julian Brown ‘22. Hayes leaned on Jackson for some scoring and after a Richardson jumper Hayes was down 25-16 early in the second. While it looked as if Bergen could get the lead into double digits Jackson and company went a nice 11-0 run to take the lead after a few Crusaders turnovers.

Bergen Catholic had given up the lead but was able to get a layup from Richardson and back-to-back baskets from Brown. Richardson threw down a nice dunk to get up 6 until Awaka converted and1 to cut the lead to 3. Jackson connected on a huge three under a minute to tie it, but Richardson buried a 3 at the buzzer to take a 36-33 lead.

The third quarter each team traded hoops with Hayes knocking down a three to take a 40-38 lead with 5:30 in the quarter. Jackson got the lead to 6 after a nice finish inside but BC hit a three and got to the line. Bergen dug in tied it up at 46 then got a nice 5-0 run from Brown leading to Hayes timeout.

Cardinals went 1/2 from the line when Richardson raced down for a quick score. BC fouled Hayes who went 1/2 again then got a late layup from Jackson cutting the lead to 5. The Crusaders lead 55-50 after three and were looking to close it out.

Unfortunately for Bergen Hayes started the 4th on 6-0 run featuring two Awaka scores and another Jackson inside finish. Richardson hit a pull up to stop the bleeding when 6’4” SG Elijah Moore ‘24 came back and nailed a three to give the Cardinals a 59-57 lead. Moore hit a jumper, Awaka blocked Bergen at the rim leading to run out for Jackson who threw down a massive dunk.

Hayes now led 63-57 at the 4:33 mark when Awake posturized the Crusaders defense erupting the entire crowd. Brown got to line made both, but Moore once again knocked down a big three ballooning the lead 9. The crowd was on their feet as Moore once hit a tremendous three to go up 12 at the 2-minute mark.

The Cardinals got key stops down the stretch and made their free throws. They outscored BC 25-11 in final quarter and won 75-66. Brown and Richardson were terrific for the Crusaders scoring 23 and 21 but it wasn’t enough. Hayes got 23 and 16 from Awaka, Jackson impressed with 21 and Moore had all 11 points in the 4th quarter.



