On Sunday morning Harlem native, and 36-year veteran coach Al Eford, Jr. passed away at home from cancer, at the age of 67. Eford was receiving hospice care, said close friend Riverside Hawks Coach Derm Player. From NYC to Baltimore, Coach Eford, a giant on the court, help shape many players lives on and off the court.

Back in January, on Eford’s Facebook page he spoke about his career as a lifelong coach. “Twenty years ago, on Facebook I said thank you to so many coaches and role models. This is my 36-year coaching college, high school, Grassroots or AAU as some people call it. That is a conversation for another day lol. Well let me say thanks again if I forget someone you guys should tell me. First Rev Ed Visscher, LuHi those three years there were the best. Coach Sam who taught me how to play in biddies and midget ball. Ernie Morris also from Wagner center midgets. Howie Evans, a Wagner life, and role model. He taught me how to act and dress.”

Eford thanked the NYC coaches that shaped him into the man he became also naming a few programs. The coach closed out his post thanking the most important person in his life, his father. “My age group was so lucky thanks guys. Thanks’ dad I hope we did you proud.”

The veteran coach began his career at Manhattan Center HS, AAU Riverside Church where he coached future NBA players Ron Artest, Lamar Odom, Erick Barkley, and Rafer Alston. At LaSalle Academy, NY he won the CHSAA JV Championship with player Lenny Cooke. He also coached Concordia Prep, MD, and AAU Team Durant. On the collegiate level he coached at Fairfield University (1999-2001), St. Paul College CIAA (2001-2003) and Howard University (2003-2004). At Regional Lewis HS, MD (2004-2007), Boca Rotan HS, FL (2007-2008), Carver Vo Tech HS, MD (2008-2014), and the Friends School, MD (2014-2017). He would play for University of Wyoming (1974-1977) and seven years professional in Europe, Mexico, and South America.



