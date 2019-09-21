BAYSIDE, NY -The Beacon 158 EYAC Invitational continued on Friday with pool play that featured a battle between PSAL’s, Long Island vs NYC plus a public against an L.I. Indy.

Dozo (A) Downs Wings, 58 – 43

Andrew Laing & Errol White (M. Wingate)

Wings, a team of players from Wings Academy in the Bronx, held its own versus Dozo manned with players from Benjamin Cardozo HS in Queens. Buckets by Travis Neblett '20 kept the BX squad relevant in the first half but balanced scoring in transition from Andrew Laing II ‘20, Alex Maminakis ‘20 and Errol White ‘20 gave Dozo a 31 – 22 half time advantage. Newly returned Wings Academy player Jose Cuello ‘20 added a spark to his team with perimeter shooting but courters from the beyond the arc by Romello Faison continued to give Dozo the edge. Down by 15 with only minutes left in regulation, Wings eventually folded, Laing paced Dozo (A) with 10 points with White and Faison contributing 9 points and 8 points respectively. Cuello led Wings with a game high 13 points.

Eagles Claw Chaminade, 64 – 54

Anderson Nesbitt, DaMarco Watson & Vernon Simmons (M. Wingate)

Players from Eagle Academy in the Bronx took on Chaminade representing Long Island in the second game of the evening. At first all indicators pointed to a smacking as Chaminade fell down 9 – zip early with the Mineola high school taking shots from Vernon Simmons ‘20, DaMarco Watson ‘20 and Anderson Nesbitt '20 but just like a Rocky movie, the Flyers picked themselves up off the proverbial canvas. Seeming to be wilt under the Eagles full court press Chaminade caught its second wind. Led by the Kiernan Dorney ‘20 inside/outside scoring, Chaminade inched closer and closer to the Eagles and with 10 minutes left in the half only trailed by a point. The momentum seemed to be shift towards Nassau County, that is until a steal by Edwin Santiago ended Chaminade’s chances of taking the lead. Up 28 – 23 at the half, the Eagles though they had beat back attempts to comeback by the Flyers but with 9:01 left to play, Chaminade snatched its first lead off a three-ball from Dorney. Suddenly the Eagles were trailing but Watson seemed to use his team’s deficit as a wake up call. Orchestrating a 17 – 3 run, the senior guard help put the Eagles back up by 9 points with 2:38 on the clock. Chaminade was unable to respond. Watson was the high man for the Eagles with 22 points with Simmons adding 21 points. Dorney paced Chaminade with game high 23 points.

Portledge Body Slams Bayside, 67 – 44

Zaire Baines (M. Wingate)