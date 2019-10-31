Both games proved to be well played with everything left on the court by everyone. It was a great pair of contests and with NYCHoops.net in the building here is how the action went with a recap of the play from JHS 158 in Queens.

BAYSIDE, NY- It was win or go home time on Wednesday at the Beacon 158 EYAC Back 2 School Tournament with the two semifinals taking place. One matchup was an all NSCHSAA affair, with the other an all PSAL contest as each of the four teams remaining did all they could to move to Friday's championship game.

From the outset in this one it was the Wildcats who instilled their will, especially on the glass and around the rim, and gave fits to the interior play of Banneker. Cherif Diarra '20 was a major weapon on second and third chances with his size and strength advantage over most of the Warriors, while Aguibou Balde '21 was another imposing force who also stepped out from behind the three point arc to give Bowne an early 17-5 lead.

Banneker tried to claw back into this one but it was proving to be difficult as Gabriel Holley '21 was able to get free in the left corner for an open three, and Nathanyiel Pericles '20 was able to do a better job later in the half with 6 points all around the rim with good back to the basket moves, but it was still all Wildcats.

Amadou Diallo '21 pulled up for a long three ball from the right side, and with the interior duo of Balde and Diarra really controlling the paint and give Bowne multiple chances each time down the floor it was the Wildcats who held a 29-16 lead at the half.

It was more of the same at the start of the second half as well as the inside weapons for Bowne were grabbing rebounds and kicking the ball out to the shooters of Diallo and Tyshawn Trail '21 who would connect as the lead for the Wildcats grew to as many as 18 with 13:26 to play.

Credit has to go to Banneker for not laying down and just giving up in this one as eventually their pressure would begin to wear down on Bowne a bit with Tyreek Barlow '20 hitting on back to back three's, and with Roderick Terry '20 creating a lot of issues for the Wildcat guards he was able to create opportunities that allowed the deficit with under 3 minutes to go to get down to as little as 7 at 46-39.

Momentum was shifting but a big pull up jumper by Diallo at that point seemed to stop any thoughts of a Warriors comeback, and with Mouhamed Dioubate '22 putting back a miss on the next possession to up the lead back to double digits with 1:44 to play that was really all she wrote in this one.

A pretty balanced offensive effort from Bowne as a team saw Diarra lead the way with 15 points, Diallo added 13, while Trail chipped in with 12 as the Wildcats moved to Friday's title game when the final buzzer sounded in defeating a game Benjamin Banneker team, 57-45.

For the Warriors it was Tajuan Simpkins '21 who had a solid second half to finish with 12 points in the loss for Banneker who more than proved themselves throughout the tournament as a team who will be a major force in the PSAL Class A Division this season.

At the end of the day though it was too much size, too much strength, and too much shooting touch as well from Bowne as it's the Wildcats who will be one of the two teams in the gym on Friday playing for the championship.

