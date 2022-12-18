The top spot in Suffolk County this season is up for grabs as multiple teams start to make their case for it. While Brentwood suffered a loss early on Bayshore is off to a great start. They look to remain undefeated as they hosted Brentwood today in their building.

The Marauders got off to a fast 8-2 run in the first couple of minutes getting some success inside. Bayshore was forcing the Indians to take several deep threes and they failed to make any. Brentwood finished a nice inside basket over a defender but then gave up an offensive rebound to 6’3” G Aiden Swinson (Bayshore ’23) who scored. Swinson is a new transfer this season and his older brother plays Tight End at Arizona State after recently graduating from Long Island Lutheran.

Brentwood scored again to cut the lead, but Swinson answered with a 4-0 run. Bayshore was getting a ton of stops and moving the ball well as they found themselves up 15-6 after 1. The Indians nailed a three and got a tough bucket inside, but the Marauders were not going away. 6” PG Michael Samuda (Bayshore ’23) hit two huge threes then found Swinson for another three to stretch the lead.

Bayshore’s offense was flowing and when Brentwood needed an answer, they leaned on 5’9” PG Jeremiah Webb (Brentwood ’25). He was able to get to the line, create havoc in the paint and was doing his best to keep them in the game. The half ended with Bayshore up 33-22.

There was a bit of a argument as the half ended with some of the coaches being upset over a no call. Brentwood hit a three, had a nice finish inside but just couldn’t get a string of stops. Samuda drilled a bomb from almost half court, Swinson knocked down a three then Samuda hit another one. Webb converted some free throws but was really slowed down by the Senior guards. A few other Indians tried to step up with some tough baskets, but Bayshore’s offense was great.

Samuda hit some free throws, Swinson drilled a pull up and they took a 55-37 lead to end the third quarter. Webb was able to score multiple times in the paint, but time was beginning to run out. Swinson scored, Samuda hit a back breaking three during Brentwood’s final comeback. The Indians won their first quarter but lost the war as the final score was 66-55.

Samuda hit 5 threes finishing with 21 points and showed he can absolutely be an impact player at the next level. Swinson was terrific, finishing with 20 points including some highlights plays. Webb led Brentwood with 19 points and showed he could be a primary option for them for the rest of the year. We expect Brentwood to bounce back and compete with everyone in League 1. Bayshore seems like it could be the surprise team in Suffolk this season and with their Senior leadership could make a serious playoff run.



