Bay Shore Blasts Cardozo

The teams traded buckets to start the game, the Judges got another bucket when 6’2” SG Corey Faines (Bay Shore HS, NY ‘26) connected on a three. Bay Shore scored after a Judge's turnover; Cardozo finished a layup then after a steal hit a big three. The Marauders missed, and the judges made two free throws. 6’1” PG Carter Wilson (Bay Shore HS, NY ‘25) responded with an and1, and Faines got a steal to finish it for two. The Judges missed, and the Marauders scored. Cardozo hit a three to end a competitive first quarter.

MINEOLA, NY - We were able to see two legendary basketball coaches compete against each other in a great non-league matchup yesterday. Bay Shore, currently ranked in the top 5 for Long Island, took on a scrappy Benjamin Cardozo HS squad hungry for a win. Let’s break down game 3 of the Gary Charles Classic at Chaminade High School.

Wilson hit a three, the Judges turned it over. Wilson found a teammate for three after a Cardozo miss. Faines connected on another triple. The PSAL powerhouse turned it over, Bay Shore scored, and the Judges missed. Faines scored again then found a teammate for two to end the half. Bay Shore led 31-20 as the game was quickly getting away from them.

Naclerio had a few guys not in the lineup due to injury and eligibility, but he still wanted them to compete. Wilson scored, the Judges missed, Bay Shore’s big converted an and1, Cardozo turned it over and the Marauders quickly scored. The Judges converted an and1, Carter scored and then found teammates for back-to-back layups. Cardozo hit a jumper, but Bay Shore missed the free throws. The Judges scored again but Wilson answered with a tough hoop. The Marauders got a stop, a bucket, a steal, and a bucket from Wilson to end the third quarter.

Bay Shore led 50-37 when Faines scored inside. The Judges missed, and the Marauders scored again. Cardozo got a bucket, and Wilson finished a layup. The Judges got an and1, but Bay Shore scored again. Coach Naclerio tried every lineup possible, but time was quickly running out.

The Judges scored some buckets once Bay Shore subbed but they had handled business. Marauders took home a solid 60-41 win over Cardozo earning another victory for Long Island. Wilson was named MVP after his 18-point performance while Faines chipped in with 12. They form one of the deadliest combinations on Long Island and have impressed this year. We won’t count out the Judges and don’t be surprised if they look like a different team come playoff time.