New York, NY (Nov. 13, 2018) - The next generation of basketball stars are bound for Brooklyn as Gold Level Sporting Events and NBA star Danny Green in partnership with PUMA present the inaugural Battle in the Apple (BITA) Basketball Showcase on Sunday, Dec. 9 at Barclays Center. As New York City’s first pre-holiday high school basketball tournament, BITA will feature six elite high school and prep teams with their respective nationally ranked players in head to head competition. The showcase will have product giveaways, activations, and special appearances by current NBA players, NBA Legends, celebrities, and NYC’s basketball influencers. Fans will also enjoy an All-Star caliber dunk contest with professional dunkers including Jordan Kilganon, Jordan Southerland, Chris Staples, and more, where PUMA will award the victor with $10,000.

In addition, participating athletes, coaches, and team personnel will experience the ‘Big Apple’ with several exclusive activities throughout the weekend. On Saturday, Dec. 8, Battle in the Apple participants will start the day with an NBA style practice designed by industry professionals. After practice, teams will head to The Brooklyn Hospital Center for an afternoon of service. Time will be allocated for some historic sightseeing and the evening will culminate with a NY basketball legends panel and reception dinner. All elements of the weekend are designed to give the high school basketball community and its participants access to quality basketball while paying homage to the history of the sport in the basketball mecca, New York City.

Tickets to Battle in the Apple are on sale now and can be purchased online at barclayscenter.com, ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000.

Nationally Ranked High School Players

#1 Terrance Clarke (Brewster Academy) Class of 2021

#4 Jaden McDaniels (Federal Way High School) Class of 2019

#6 Moussa Cisse (Christ The King High School) Class of 2021

#11 Jalen Lecque (Brewster Academy) Class of 2019

#27 Aidan Igiehon (Lawrence Woodmere Academy) Class of 201

WHEN: Sunday, December 9, 2018

Tip Off at 4:30pm

WHERE: Barclays Center

620 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217