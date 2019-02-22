Clippers Buzz-cut Christ the King in B/Q Semis

Moussa tries to go up against Michael Graham Robert Cole

MIDDLE VILLAGE, NY – Christ the King Regional H.S. was the host site for Thursday’s Class “AA” Brooklyn/Queens Sectional Semi-finals. For Christ the King Royals, they were finally fully loaded with long-anticipated return of 6’11” Mousa Cisse ’21 from injury and were hoping to get back on track after a less than stellar regular season without him. The Xaverian Clippers have been on a path to greatness this season and were confident that their strategy would prevail even with the Royals addition of the highly coveted sophomore. “Our coaches’ strategy was to box out and to get [Cisse] into foul trouble early,” said 6’8” Michael Graham ’19 who was mostly tasked with guarding Cisse. Picking up four fours throughout the game, while effective when he was on the court, as planned the sophomore spent a lot of time riding the bench with foul trouble. That gave Xaverian the edge they needed to pull off a 59 – 57 victory. “We knew with him out the game we could definitely win,” Graham said.

Mike Graham M. Wingate

After a short feeling out process both teams went at it. 6’4” Nate Curry 19 was effect midrange scorer for CTK while 6’2” Ryan Myers ‘20 lit the sky with a three-ball. Xaverian answered the call as 5’11” Shawn Fulcher ‘21 got open and created his own shot. Cisse entered the game at about the 3-minute mark of the open quarter and immediately had an impact with a thunderous alley-oop dunk to the crowd’s delight. Graham and came to play and showed Christ the King the back side a lead as the quarter. Down by three in the second quarter, the Royals crept back in the game and gave as good as they got. The Royal came at with the mindset of getting the ball to the post. “[We can get] Anything we want in the post. We gotta go back to it and back to it, barked Royals head coach Joe Arbitello to his players during a huddle. Tied once again tied at 31 midway through the quarter through Xaverian another midrange shots from 6’1” Zachery Hayn ‘19 and point guard 5’11” Nicholas Folk ‘21 who ran the show. Myers countered while Cisse blocked basket and rim rumbled the ball. Thorough it all. Xaverian still maintained its advantage. Still ahead by three points, Graham put forth slam dunks along with 6’1” Isaiah Amazon ‘19 of his own and pushed the point spread to eight-points with 3-minutes left in regulation. Lovel Smith and Cisse tried to close gap but there wasn’t enough time. Amazon was high man with 12 points with Graham adding 10. Cisse led Christ the King with 19 points

IN OTHER ACTION:

Bishop Loughlin Avenges Loss to Holy Cross

Justin Champanie goes in for the tommahawk Robert Cole