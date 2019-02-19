BRIARWOOD, NY – Christ the King and Bishop Loughlin received BYE’s in Monday’s quarterfinal round of the B/Q Sectionals. The four remaining CHSAA teams battled in Archbishop Molloy’s historic Jack Curran gym to earn entry into the semifinals.

When Holy Cross’s regular season ended tied for last place with a 2 – 14 record, finding a silver lining becomes a tall order but ending the season beating #1 seeded Bishop Loughlin has given the team renewed momentum. The Knights used that new-found motivation to advance to the semifinals with a win over St. Francis Prep.

Beating a team like Loughlin, then all of the sudden we feel like we can beat anyone in the league,” said Holy Cross head coach Ray Cullinan. “We beat them, our mindset shifted.”

The Knights went into the game against the Terriers with confidence said Cullinan. That positive energy was evident from the onset as Holy Cross jumped out front early in the opening quarter spearheaded by the efforts of 6’7” Sean Flynn ‘19 and 6’1” Jovone Carter ‘20.

St. Francis Prep tried to make inroads in their deficit with 6’4” A.J. Lopez ‘20 becoming a one-man show. A three-ball by 6’0” Tyler Chapman ‘20 set the Terriers back and gave Holy Cross a 29 – 18 lead at the half.

In the third quarter, the Terriers managed to pull to within 5 as Lopez flushed a transition dunk. SFP also received perimeter help from 5’9” Evan Sirakis ‘19 and 6’2” Justin Hendrick ‘19 but the Knights were able to clap back with Chapman finding some daylight. With basically a zero-net gain, St. Francis once gain found themselves down by nine-point going into the final stanza.

The Terriers made a hard charge in the fourth quarter, outscoring Holy Cross and closing the gap to within a bucket. Missed opportunities down the stretch would ultimately be St. Francis Preps downfall.

Chapman was the lead scorer for Holy Cross with 19 points. Flynn added 10 points. Lopez scored 19 points for St. Francis Prep.

The Knights will face a rematch with Loughlin on Wednesday in the semifinals at Christ the King.