ASU Hoops Tracking Adam Njie, Isaiah Miranda

2024 guard prospect Adam Njie (Adam Njie photo)

Arizona State was one of the first programs to get on high scoring, 6-foot-3 Class of 2024 point guard Adam Njie of New York City.

The Riverside Hawks product is playing up a year on the AAU circuit and quickly developing into a three-level scorer with a killer instinct, as he's shown with the ability to take game changing matters into his own hands this summerNjie is averaging 17 points and seven assists along with four rebounds and three steals on the UAA circuit, where he's been a stabilizing influence in the backcourt for Riverside.

"They had (ASU) coaches come in and see practice when I was at Hillcrest, and that's how the offer came about," said Njie, who scored 22 points and doled out six assists during Riverside's loss to Atlanta Express during the UAA Finals on Wednesday night.

"I like that it's in Arizona. I like the peaceful lifestyle, the weather. I went on an unofficial visit and went to the game against Colorado. I definitely enjoyed it." Njie, a three-level scorer with a deadly pull up game, holds additional offers from Illinois, TCU, Georgia Tech, Fordham, and Iona, among others.

Arizona State is one of several schools which have come into the recruiting picture for 7-foot-1 Class of 2023 forward Isaiah Miranda, now one of the top unsigned prospects in the country.

Miranda, who has upper major offers from the likes of UConn, Oklahoma State, UCLA, Washington, Memphis, Providence, Syracuse, and a barrage of others, is now at Southern California Academy in Los Angeles.

As a menacing rim protector and veritable fly-swatting shot blocker with his length and ability to keep the net sealed, Miranda has the tool-set of a defensive backbone. He's a rare breed at his towering size as well, possessing the fluid baseline-to-baseline athleticism and ability to step out and hit the 3-pointer.