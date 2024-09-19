Anthony Sets Up Two Visits

in other news
Girls: New Lady Crusaders & Offers
While we update fans on all the new moves from the boy's side the Lady Crusaders have a few new additions and offers.
Anderson Diaz Dazzles
We have been writing about Lawrence Woodmere a ton over the past few weeks but have breaking news. Their star point
Offers Flood New York
We love seeing the offers continue to roll in as our local prospects impress. This area has elite upper-echelon talent,
Tylik Weeks Adds New Offers
The recruitment process is an interesting one as it’s different for every single prospect. We feel for these players
Coach Morton's Tigers Move In
former Lincoln HS head coach Dwayne "Tiny" Morton. While he has made moves behind the scenes he was officially welcomed
in other news
Girls: New Lady Crusaders & Offers
While we update fans on all the new moves from the boy's side the Lady Crusaders have a few new additions and offers.
Anderson Diaz Dazzles
We have been writing about Lawrence Woodmere a ton over the past few weeks but have breaking news. Their star point
Offers Flood New York
We love seeing the offers continue to roll in as our local prospects impress. This area has elite upper-echelon talent,