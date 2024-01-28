Eagle got on the board first, LuHi answered with a bucket, then got a three from 6’5” SG VJ Edgecombe (Long Island Lutheran HS, NY ‘24), who got fouled and made the free throw. Eagles guard 5’10” PG Amir Dockery (Eagle Academy BK, NY ‘27 )hit back to back triples, and Edgecombe hit both free throws. Eagle missed when 6'0” PG Nigel James (Long Island Lutheran HS, NY ‘25) found the Crusader big for two. James had a massive block, LuHi scored, then 6’7” F JoJo Jacobs(Eagle Academy BK, NY ‘25) finished inside. Eagle got a dunk after a stop and James went 1/2 from the line.

The Long Island Lutheran HS tour finally made a pit stop at home as they took on PSAL powerhouse Eagle Academy Brooklyn HS. This matchup is one of the Crusaders’ only games against a New York opponent, and we have had this one circled for a long time. Let’s get right to it.

Eagle hit a late three to take the 15-13 lead after the first quarter. LuHi fouled Eagle; they went 1/2 from the line, the Crusaders hit a three, and Edgecombe scored. LuHi got fouled after a tough bucket but couldn’t convert. Dockery canned a deep three, 6’5” SG Kiyan Anthony (Long Island Lutherean HS, NY ‘25) made three free throws. LuHi put back an offensive rebound for two, then grabbed an offensive rebound and got fouled. They made them both, Anthony converted two more freebies. James found a flashing big for a slam, Eagle had a 5-0 run but Edgecombe converted two free throw.

Long Island Lutheran led 32-24 after a great defensive quarter but you can’t ever count out Eagle. Jacobs scored inside, Eagle hit a free throw, Dockery hit a three and then they finished a massive alley-oop slam causing a LuHi time out. The score now tied up, Edgecombe converted an and1. Anthony hit a three, LuHi went 1/2 from the line and James threw down a huge slam after a beautifully designed play from the sideline. James made two more free throws, Eagle hit a three, and James found a big for a slam on a no look pass but Jacobs scored for Eagle.

LuHi got an easy bucket off a miss, Jacobs scored inside, Anthony hit two free throws after drawing a foul and Edgecombe dunked right before the buzzer. Eagle trailed the Crusaders 51-39 after three quarters. They scored first, LuHi flew up the court for a dunk, James stole the ball, threw it up for Edgecombe for the Sportscenter top ten slam, and then the combo did again on the following possession. Eagle called a timeout as James and Edgecombe celebrated, plus the crowd was on their feet.

Eagle hit a pair of free throws, Anthony hit a mid-range shot, and James got loose for two but Eagle was able to answer. They scored after a LuHi miss, Anthony hit another triple, and Dockery scored quickly. LuHi missed and Eagle got a three-ball. Anthony scored inside, Dockery went 1/2 from the line. Eagle hit another free throw; LuHi scored then got two more freebies from Anthony. They traded baskets as time ran out for Eagle Academy Brooklyn.

LuHi finished off Eagle BK 72-54 and was led by Edgecombe in scoring with 21-points. He had some unbelievable dunks and highlights plus looked every bit like a McDonald's All-American. Anthony was huge in the second half adding 19-points. While James had 7-points along with a bunch of big defensive plays, steals and double-digit assists.

Eagle's Dockery was fantastic, putting up 15-points while Jacobs added 10-points. Eagle fought but couldn’t hang on for four quarters but they can learn a lot from this loss. This could really benefit them down the road. LuHi didn’t have their A game but they are still so connected defensively. They were able to secure the win. The combination and constant pressure from Edgecombe and Anthony. As well as the athleticism of James, made them fun to watch. Crusaders should continue to cause havoc against their remaining schedule as they look to win a national championship.