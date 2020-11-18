NYCHoops - Anthony Drafted No. 15 Overall By Orlando Magic

Anthony Drafted No. 15 Overall By Orlando Magic
Former North Carolina point guard Cole Anthony was drafted by the Orlando Magic with the No. 15 overall selection of the 2020 NBA Draft on Wednesday night.
Anthony was the No. 4 overall player in the nation as a senior in 2019 and his debut at UNC couldn’t have gone any better. He set an opening-game record for a freshman at Carolina by scoring 34 points in leading the Tar Heels past Notre Dame.
It was an exhilarating night that had some people tabbing him as the next Zion Williamson from a star power standpoint. But it didn’t work out that way. The Tar Heels struggled to a 14-19 mark, the second worst season in program history, and Anthony ended up missing 11 games because of a partially torn meniscus in his right knee.
He still personally excelled, averaging 18.5 points per game, the second highest for a freshman in UNC history, while also grabbing 5.7 rebounds and handing out 4.0 assists per contest. Even though he was a point guard, the 6-foot-3 native of New York pulled down 10 or more rebounds in four games. He also became the first Tar Heel to ever score 25 points and also hand out seven assists in consecutive games (at Syracuse, home versus Wake Forest). Those performances came after the injury, too.
Anthony still made third-team All-ACC despite missing nearly a third of the season.
Cole Anthony Notes
• The Orlando Magic selected Cole Anthony with the 15th pick in the first round of the 2020 NBA Draft.
• Anthony is the first Tar Heel ever selected in the first round by Orlando and the second player chosen by the Magic. Orlando drafted Reyshawn Terry in the second round in 2007.
• Anthony is the 117th former Tar Heel selected in the NBA Draft. UNC has the third-most alumni selected in the NBA Draft behind Kentucky (132) and UCLA (124).
• Anthony is the 53rd Tar Heel alumnus selected in the first round of the NBA Draft. UNC entered the 2020 NBA Draft tied with Kentucky for the most first-round selections.
• Anthony is the 33rd player to play for Roy Williams selected in the first round – including 22 Tar Heels and 11 Kansas Jayhawks.
• At least one Tar Heel has been selected in the first round in 11 of Roy Williams’ 17 seasons as head coach at UNC.
• Williams has now had a player selected in the first round of the NBA Draft in 18 of his 32 seasons as a head coach (2019-20 was his 32nd as a head coach).
• Anthony’s selection marks the 35th NBA Draft in which Carolina had a player selected in the first round.
Cole Anthony 2019-20 Freshman Year Highlights at North Carolina
Led Carolina in scoring at 18.5 points per game, the second-highest scoring average ever by a UNC freshman
• Missed 11 games after undergoing an arthroscopic procedure to treat a partially torn meniscus in his right knee on 12/16/19
• Did not play from the Wofford game on Dec. 15 through the NC State game in Raleigh on Jan. 27
• Scored in double figures in 19 of his 22 games with one 30-point game and eight others with 20 or more (five times with 25 or more, second most by a UNC freshman)
• Four double-figure rebound games
• Led UNC in scoring 13 times
• Led Carolina in plus/minus with a plus 55
• Made multiple three-pointers 12 times with a high of seven at Syracuse
• Made four or more threes five times
• Made 6 of 6 or better from the free throw line four times with a high of 14 for 14 against Boston College
• Made 49 threes in 22 games (2.2 per game)
• Had 88 assists and 77 turnovers (1.1)
• Averaged 5.7 rebounds, highest in at least 50 years by a Tar Heel point guard
• Two-time ACC Freshman of the Week (for his play vs. Notre Dame and UNCW in November and NC State and Syracuse in late February)
• ACC Player of the Week for his play against the Irish and UNCW
• Became the first Tar Heel to score 25 or more points and have seven assists in back-to-back games (at Syracuse and vs. Wake Forest).
