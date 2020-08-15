Another offer for Long Island forward
Last season, Nick Spinoso (Canterbury”21) did not disappoint for the Kellenberg Firebirds earning all-league honors. He was an absolute monster in the Nassau/Suffolk County Catholic League, averag...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news