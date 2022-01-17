Andre Jackson is "on the road to being that guy"

It would be easy to think you’re seeing double when you watch Andre Jackson on the court. One moment the explosive UConn sophomore is blocking a shot, the next second he’s polishing off a soaring dunk at the other end.

While his classmate Adama Sanogo garners the most headlines with such an impressive start to the season, Jackson is piecing together an impressive highlight reel himself. Last season Jackson only appeared in 16 games, with a wrist injury taking him out of action for six weeks.

Of course, Jackson has also had his share of growing pains. But head coach Dan Hurley is more than willing to take the greatness that comes along with it.

“The thing that makes Andre’s mistakes something I can live with more is how hard that guy plays,” Hurley said, during a Zoom session with the media. “That guy is just all over the court.”

Jackson just had his third straight double-digit game, scoring 11 in an overtime win against St. John’s. In 15 games this season, Jackson is averaging 7.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.3 steals.

The emergence of Jackson and Sanogo exemplifies the type of player Hurley and his staff have worked hard to recruit.

“I credit Andre for allowing us to coach him,” Hurley said. “Not getting rattled in year one where he was struggling to produce and understand his identity.

“But he’s understanding his identity and growing as a player.”

There is a lot to like about Jackson’s game, too.

“What he does on the backboard with almost eight rebounds a game, his shot selection from (3-point range) and his ability to make enough of those so people have to play him,” Hurley explained. “His vision as a passer and he’s potentially a lockdown defender on the perimeter once he matures and learns to use details and not relax at times.”

The former Albany Academy star came to Storrs, Conn. as an explosive athlete with huge potential. Now that potential is starting to become reality for him at UConn.

“He’s developing into the player we all thought he could be but he has to take better care of the ball,” Hurley said. “But I love the way he’s beginning to attack the rim and I feel like he’s just scratching the surface of the player we recruited him to be.

“He’s on the road to being that guy.”