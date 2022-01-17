Andre Jackson is "on the road to being that guy"
It would be easy to think you’re seeing double when you watch Andre Jackson on the court. One moment the explosive UConn sophomore is blocking a shot, the next second he’s polishing off a soaring dunk at the other end.
While his classmate Adama Sanogo garners the most headlines with such an impressive start to the season, Jackson is piecing together an impressive highlight reel himself. Last season Jackson only appeared in 16 games, with a wrist injury taking him out of action for six weeks.
Of course, Jackson has also had his share of growing pains. But head coach Dan Hurley is more than willing to take the greatness that comes along with it.
“The thing that makes Andre’s mistakes something I can live with more is how hard that guy plays,” Hurley said, during a Zoom session with the media. “That guy is just all over the court.”
Jackson just had his third straight double-digit game, scoring 11 in an overtime win against St. John’s. In 15 games this season, Jackson is averaging 7.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.3 steals.
The emergence of Jackson and Sanogo exemplifies the type of player Hurley and his staff have worked hard to recruit.
“I credit Andre for allowing us to coach him,” Hurley said. “Not getting rattled in year one where he was struggling to produce and understand his identity.
“But he’s understanding his identity and growing as a player.”
There is a lot to like about Jackson’s game, too.
“What he does on the backboard with almost eight rebounds a game, his shot selection from (3-point range) and his ability to make enough of those so people have to play him,” Hurley explained. “His vision as a passer and he’s potentially a lockdown defender on the perimeter once he matures and learns to use details and not relax at times.”
The former Albany Academy star came to Storrs, Conn. as an explosive athlete with huge potential. Now that potential is starting to become reality for him at UConn.
“He’s developing into the player we all thought he could be but he has to take better care of the ball,” Hurley said. “But I love the way he’s beginning to attack the rim and I feel like he’s just scratching the surface of the player we recruited him to be.
“He’s on the road to being that guy.”
HURLEY HAS A FULL ROSTER FINALLY
Hurley, who celebrated a birthday and a playoff win for his favorite NFL team over the weekend, said the Huskies have everyone healthy, which has not been the case over the last month.
“It was good for us to get a couple of days of practice, a full squad on the court, and be able to get Alex Karaban acclimated,” Hurley said. “We went from maybe 10 days ago, we had maybe six guys in practice. I think over the weekend, we had 14 guys.
“It looked like a hungry team that’s finally healthy again.”
The last time UConn played two straight games against an opponent was Seton Hall in 1996. The Huskies played on March 2 at Seton Hall and then played the Pirates again on March 7 in the Big East Tournament.
Butler is coming off a 40-point loss at Villanova (82-42) on Saturday and is 1-3 since the start of the new year.
TOP DOG
Sanogo was named the Big East Player of the Week after leading UConn to an 86-78 overtime win against St. John’s. He finished 26 points, 18 rebounds, and six blocks. On the season, Sanogo is averaging 15.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks.