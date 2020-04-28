This precipitous decline was in part a confluence of:

• Graduating four WNBA Draft picks among the top 19 selections in 2019.

• A fifth player, junior Jackie Young, turning pro early to become the No. 1 overall pick.

• Four former McDonald’s All-Americans having transferred elsewhere: Ali Patberg (Indiana), Erin Boley (Oregon), Danielle Patterson (Indiana) and Jordan Nixon (Texas A&M).

• Health setbacks this past year that sidelined three Fighting Irish players anywhere from two months to the entire season.

It resulted in a vastly inexperienced and often cobbled lineup that had never played together, with a barren bench.

Furthermore, the gravy train that had been the recruiting trail slowed down, in relative terms, during the 2017-19 cycles.