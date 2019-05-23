News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-23 16:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Albany City Rocks Washington

Maukf6hhvw6dyg4yg4a4
Huskies head coach Mike Hopkins
Stacey Davis
Staff Writer

On Wednesday, Washington native Jaden McDaniel’s committed to the University Washington In April, we unknowingly got a sneak peek at McDaniels with his new teammate Rochester, NY native Isaiah Stew...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}