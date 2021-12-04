Albany City Rocks Guard’s Ready
City Rocks Guard Trey Autry ’23 is a big combo guard who can play both the one and the two. At 6’4”, Autry can pass the ball to his open teammates, as well as waiting for the pass, catch, and shoot...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news