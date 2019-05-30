On Thursday, coach John Brannen posted a somewhat cryptic tweet on his personal account. And rumors flew about it, whether or not Cincinnati received a commitment.

The Bearcats had, he just wasn't ready for the news to spread. On Thursday, BearcatReport.com confirmed and got the go-ahead from New Hampton Prep (NH) three-star guard Mika Adams-Woods that he's committed to the Bearcats.

Adams-Woods officially visited Cincinnati over the weekend and chose the Bearcats over Minnesota, UMASS and others. He was previously committed to Nebraska, but decommitted there last fall.

Adams-Woods, Rivals.com's No. 38 point guard for 2019, will arrive at UC next month.

Check back with BearcatReport.com for more on Adams-Woods' decision and what it means for Cincinnati.