ACC School Offers 2024 NY Pair
In a move indicative of the high major capabilities and appeal of both players, 2024 Iona Prep forward Jaylen Pray and 6-foot-9 Springfield Commonwealth wing Maurice Vassel were both offered by Geo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news