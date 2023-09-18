The new staff at the ACC school, now under former Penn State coach Micah Shrewsbury, is the latest in a list which includes Florida, Indiana, Virginia, Rutgers, Syracuse, Providence, Washington, Nebraska, and various others.

A point guard by trade, Adams is a heady facilitator who allows the game to come to him and never forces the issue. With his slick passing repertoire and ability to playmake in tactical fashion, along with his status as a vaunted outside trigger man, Adams has added an offer from Notre Dame .

As a deft catch-and-stick threat with range out to the NBA 3-point line, Class of 2025 PSA Cardinals guard Darius Adams has ramped up his profile as one of the nation's top-shelf shooters.

Adams' shooting and consistency and efficiency as a scorer are perhaps the most appealing attributes of Adams' game. Given the offensive freedom Shrewsbury is known to give his guards and shooters, Adams' game certainly aligns with the style of play implemented at Notre Dame.

He recently rattled off Florida State, Tennessee, Rutgers, and Virginia as the programs which have been hottest on his trail during the summer. This was of course, however, prior to adding recent offers from Florida and now Notre Dame.

With his long arms and 6-foot-5, 185-pound frame, Adams is a floor spreader with unique positional size and versatility. He had multiple games of 10plus rebounds playing for the Cardinals this summer and turned in 22 points and 12 rebounds in helping spearhead Manasquan (NJ) to a state title as a sophomore. Adams has since transferred to La Lumiere Prep in Indiana, which has re-hauled its national team roster while seeking a return to national prominence.

As a highly coveted recruit and lead guard, Adams inherits some of the leadership mantel from the very start. While Adams has a game that would certainly attract Virginia, where another PSA Cardinals guard in Christian Bliss has landed, there are unique family ties with Rutgers.

The Scarlet Knights' women's team now features Adams' sister, 2020-21 New Jersey Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year, Destiny Adams. Destiny Adams recently transferred into Rutgers from the University of North Carolina.

Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell has been a consistent presence in Adams' recruitment, getting on him early in the process and also watching several of his games during Peach Jam this past summer.

There is still plenty of time left in the process for Adams. Playing a schedule rife with national heavy hitters while at La Lumiere will certainly generate more high major offers for Adams. A key component in Adams' evolution as a complete player has been shoring up his defensive game, as he has become more confrontational as a one on one defender.

With his broomstick-long arms and knack for guarding multiple positions, Adams has an upside in that particular element of his game at the next level.