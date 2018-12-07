FLUSHING, NY – Pessimists see a glass as half empty while optimists see the glass as half full. The Christ the King Royals may not have their full entourage of players right now but the fact that they still were able to decimate unranked Holy Cross, 83 – 59, on the road, Friday evening, in their season opener was a good sign of things to come said head coach Joe Arbitello.

“When you put 83-points up on the board that’s a good win,” said Arbitello even though he admitted his squad didn’t shoot the ball particularly well. Christ the King was absent two key players in their front court. 6’10” forward Moussa Cisse ’21 is currently out with a foot injury but Coach Arbitello believes significant change comes even sooner that. “Forget about Cisse [right now]. When power forward Jared Harrison-Hunte ‘19 comes back we get a lot bigger.” Harrison-Hunte, 6’6” bruiser is finishing up the Football recruiting season and his return to the basketball team is imminent.

It was the back court of 6’3” Quaran McPherson ‘20, Ryan Myers ‘20 and successive perimeter shots from 5’10” point guard Sterling Jones ‘21 that ultimately did in Holy Cross. With no Royals player over 6’5”, Arbitello said he made no adjustments. “We’re gonna play the same way. We’ll just have more options inside [when Cisse and Harrison-Hunte return].