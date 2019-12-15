MIDDLE VILLAGE, NY – No one could have imagined that Saturday’s high school game between St. Francis Prep Terriers and the Christ the King Royals would end up rivaling the 6 overtime NCAA quarterfinal between Syracuse and UConn in 2009. In New York City basketball on any level, the 104 – 101 five-overtime victory by the Terriers could possibly hang on the wall alongside a select few overtime classics.

In a surprisingly less than packed Royals gym, most thought a Christ the King win would be a foregone conclusion as they came out swinging versus a young St. Francis Prep squad to avenge suffering a 2-point loss to Holy Cross earlier in the week. “That was one of our major concerns,” confessed Terriers head coach Jimmy Lynch. “We were almost hoping that they would’ve squeaked one out the other night [against Holy Cross] so that maybe they’d be a bit disinterested with us.”

But Christ the King did lose and was now hungry for a win. St. Francis Prep also had something to prove said Lynch. “We were 0 – 2 in the [CHSAA] league and we wanted to introduce ourselves to this league too.”

The fault lines were drawn in what ended up being a game of attrition as both the Royals and the Terriers went at it head to head for over two and a half hours and through five OT’s. Already a young squad, Prep led by junior Todd Rochelle ‘21 was buoyed by the stellar play of sophomore Chance Morrish ‘22 who's coming out party provided sustained offense from the second quarter on as well as in clutch situations.

Christ the King came out in the opening quarter with a full on aerial assault led by 6’3” Lovell Smith ‘20 that resulted in a seven-point deficit that the Terriers had to overcome to start the second quarter. St. Francis Prep did bounce back, narrowing the gap to 36 – 34 at the half and with 7 minutes left in the third, a trey by Morrish gave the Terriers its first lead albeit brief.