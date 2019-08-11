5ive D-I offers for NY guard
An athletic and major weapon off the dribble, 6'3" guard Tah'Jae Hill (Hilton '20) understood the importance of making sure his perimeter jumper was on par with his ability to easily blow by defend...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news