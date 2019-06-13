5-Star speaks on Big East visit after offer
2021 five-star recruit Terrence Clarke recently took an unofficial visit to St. John’s after receiving an offer from the staff.Clarke wanted to head up to campus to check on a few things including ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news