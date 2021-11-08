White Plains, NY – Stepinac High School and its athletic department are proud to announce that the 4th annual Crusader Classic between rivals, Iona Prep and Archbishop Stepinac High School will be held Friday, January 7th at 7:30pm at Manhattan College – Draddy Gymnasium. For the last three years, the rivalry game has been played at the Westchester County Center totaling over 9,000 fans in three years. Due to the Westchester County Center being unavailable as it is a vaccination site and hospital, and not being able to play the game at Stepinac due to the crowd, an agreement was made for the game to be played at Manhattan College.

The game will be a one game event. Doors will open to the public at 6:30pm with the game time at 7:30pm. Tickets will go on sale at a date to be announced with a seating capacity of 1,700 seats. We anticipate another sell out for this event.

Fans at Indoor Events – Manhattan Policy

Fans/guests will be permitted at indoor competitions. All fans/guests at indoor competitions must show proof of at least one dose of vaccination with a photo ID when they enter the athletic venue. Proof of vaccination can be shown in the following ways:COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card (hard copy or digital photo)New York State's Excelsior Pass Acceptable forms of identification include: driver's license, non-driver government issued ID card, IDNYC, passport, and school ID cardAll fans/guests must show a Manhattan College Green Pass through the College’s Visitor Daily Symptom Tracker.All fans/guests at indoor competitions must wear a mask while inside the athletic venue.Children under 12 must remain masked at all times within the athletic venue and be accompanied by a vaccinated adult.

Note: Policies are subject to change due to College, City and National COVID policies.

Michael O’Donnell, Stepinac Athletic Director said, “We are very excited be able to play this game on a college campus and a larger venue. This game has become an event everyone looks forward to attending, which has produced great crowds and great games. We thank Manhattan, its Athletic Department and staff for working with us to make this happen.”

Patrick Massaroni (Class of ’06), 7th year, Stepinac Head Basketball Coach said, “Over the last 3 years of this event at the County Center, it has been “the game and event” to be at. Stepinac and Iona has shown to be the best rivalry in the state with both games being played off site from our respective high school gyms and eclipsing 5,000 fans for two high school regular season games. Thank you to Manhattan College and Iona Prep for all working together to make this happen for both schools, NY basketball and all the fans.”



