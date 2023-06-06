On Monday, Manhattan Sports Summer League kicked-off its high school event at the House of Sports in Ardsley, NY. League games will be played every Monday and Wednesday evening in the month of June 5-7pm. Team League Schools Fordham Prep HS NY, Holy Cross HS NY, Notre-Dame Fairfield CT, St Francis Prep NY, Greenwich Country Day School CT, North Rockland NY, New Rochelle HS NY, Washington Heights Expeditionary Learning School aka W.H.E.E.L.S. NY, The Masters School NY, Poughkeepsie HS NY, Nyack HS NY, and Eagle Academy Bronx NY.

#12 Ryan Jackson, #11 Matthew Kapfer

Fine-tuning their game CHSAA Fordham Prep HS faced The Masters School, a private school in this close matched contest. Fordham’s 2024 5’11” G Ryan Jackson led his team to the win with 24 points, and teammate 2024 6’5” F Matthew Kapfer added 11points. Masters School 2024 6’1” Adam Bello led for their team with 25points and 2026 6’4” Omari Levy contributed 20points

R Omari Levy, L Adam Bello

#24 Kas Mirza, #11 Malik Gasper

The second game of the day was a first for newly minted head coach Billy Turnage with his Holy Cross HS team. Last month, Turnage a veteran high school coach left PSAL Wings Academy in the Bronx, NY where he spent the past 18 seasons and won 12 Bronx Borough PSAL Championships. Holy Cross faced local a Westchester team New Rochelle HS who would win in a convincing fashion. New Rochelle showcased two intriguing big men who both led for their team 2025 6’7” F Malik Gasper with 18 points and 2024 6’5” Kas Mirza with 17 points.

Head Coach Billy Turnage with Holy Cross HS team