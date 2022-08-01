2nd Annual Rochester’s Keepers Tournament

This past weekend, the Rochester Keepers held their second annual tournament at Eastridge HS, NY. The event spotlighted upstate NY talent that were either overlooked due to covid or just because of the distance from the city.

Rochester, NY is approximately 5 ½ hours away from NYC. As a result, when college coaches travel to New York they typically remain in the city area and rarely travel North. The event featured four teams representing each area of upstate New York.

Rochester Team

6’7” SG/SF Mason Blackwood (Aquinas Institute of Rochester HS, NY ‘24) finished with 26 points in first game, and 22 points in the second game. Blackwood holds offers from Siena and Albany.

6’4” SG/SF Miles Roe (Putnam Science Academy, CT ‘23)

6’6” PF Philip Nwugwo (Victor Senior HS, NY ‘22)

6’5” PF Tamareon Roundtree (National Christian Academy, MD ‘23)

6’6” SG Christian Harmon (Buchtel HS, OH ‘23)

6’5” SG/SF Turner Harris (National Christian Academy, MD ‘23)

6’5” PG/SG Damani Barley (Scotland Campus, PA ‘23)

6’7” SG/SF Damarius Owens (Western Reserve Academy, OH ‘24). Owens, the MVP finished with 20 points in his first game and 22 points in the second. He holds offers from Syracuse, Marquette, Siena, Massachusetts, Cincinnati, Creighton, and Iona.

6’6” PF Caquan Wester (Eastridge HS, NY ‘22)

6’0” G John Mobley Jr. (Bishop Gorman, NV ‘24)





Syracuse Team

6’3” SG Trey Autry (Western Reserve Academy, OH ‘23). Autry holds offers from Bryant, FIU, Maryland, Massachusetts, Buffalo, Cincinnati, Rhode Island, UCSB, Saint Joseph, and Nebraska.

6’8” SG Trevor Roe (Fayetteville-Manlius HS, NY ‘23)

6’8” PF Adam Dudzinski (Loomis Chaffee, CT ’22). Dudzinski is a Saint Rose College commit.

6’4” SG/SF Zach Philipkoski (New Hartford HS, NY ’23)

6’4” SG/SF Deng Garang (Bishop Grimes, NY ‘23)

6’4” SG/SF Luke Paragon (Cicero-North Syracuse, NY ‘23). Paragon will attend Blair Academy, NJ.

6’2” PG Gavin Doty (Fulton HS, NY ‘25)

6’2” G Amir Reaves (Liverpool HS, NY ‘24)

6’3” G Jacob Works (Liverpool HS, NY ‘22)

6’4” G Devonte Reed (Taylor Made Prep, AZ ‘24)





Buffalo Team

The Buffalo team had a few players whose college commitment announcements you might have missed.

6’6” SG/SF Josh Haskell (Western Reserve Academy, OH ‘22). Haskell is a Daemen College commit.

5’9” PG Max Schneider (Williamville East ‘22). Schneider is a Saint Rose College commit.

6’6” PF Jarel Farmer (Jamestown HS, NY ‘22)

6’3” PG LaMar Matthews (Tapestry Charter HS, NY ’22). Matthews has committed to Herkimar College.

6’0” G Trey Kleitz (Iroquois Central HS, NY ’22). Kleitz is a Roberts Wesleyan College commit.

6’3” SG Dominic McKenzie (Niagara Falls HS, NY ‘22)

6’3” PG Jaiden Harrison (Bishop Timon-St Jude, NY ’24). Harrison played travel ball with Corey Graham Elite on the Under Armour circuit. He recently received interest from Mount Saint Mary’s, Youngstown State, University of Albany, and Binghamton University.

PF/C Seth Joda (Bridgton Academy, ME ‘23). Joda recruitment is on fire with recent offers from William & Mary, Bucknell, Stetson University, Lipscomb University, University of Maine, Holy Cross, Siena College, Mount Saint Mary’s, and Monmouth University. He played travel ball with Corey Graham Elite on the UA circuit.

5’10’ PG Jalen Duff (Nicholas School, NY ‘23)

6’4” G Shane Cercone (Canisius HS, NY ‘23)





Finger Lakes Team

5’10” PG Anthony Torres (Geneva, NY ‘23)

6’3” PG/SG Jacob Sides (Lyons HS, NY ’23)

5’11” PG/SG Kyle Porter (Oakfield-Alabama, NY ‘23)

6’5” SF/PF JC Walker (Lyons HS, NY ‘23)

6’6” PF/C Joseph Bangel (Owego Free Academy, NY ’23)

6’6” PF/C John Bangel (Owego Free Academy, NY ‘23)

6’1” SF Gaige Armbrewster (Oakfield-Alabama, NY ‘22)

6’4” SF Alec Gilbert (Wayne HS, NY ‘23)

6’2” SG Luke Ciprich (Gananda Central HS, NY ‘22)

6’1” PG/SG Kameron Cuamano (Oakfield-Alabama ‘22)