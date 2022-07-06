2026 Guard Earns Multiple Offers
Possessing the upside of a high major recruit and having underwent a recent growth spurt, 6-foot-6 point guard Chidi Nwigwe has received his first Division-1 offer from Georgia Tech.The Monroe, NY ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news