2024 Prospect Earns SEC Offer

In cementing his status as one of the nation's top overall prospects and the top unsigned prospect in the 2024 class, Kentucky offered New York City native Ian Jackson this week.

Jackson, who averaged 19 points as a sophomore on a Cardinal Hayes team which gained national notoriety, has bolstered his high major stock plying his trade for the Whiz Kids this off-season. Jackson has opened his outside shot, hitting nine 3-pointers during a wild single game onslaught during the recent Pangos All American Camp in Las Vegas.

Now at 6-foot-6, the hyper athletic guard holds additional offers from UConn, Oklahoma State, Kansas, Kansas State, St. John's, Seton Hall, UCLA, and an array of others.

Jackson has a defensively versatile presence which enables him to guard multiple positions. Offensively, he's a three-level scoring threat with a knack for getting to and above the rim. As he's shown this summer, he's developed considerable 3-point range and a high-level shooting aptitude which enables him to hit transition 3s and drill shots in quick release fashion.

Under head coach John Calipari, Kentucky has been in hot pursuit of some of the country's top guards. They are in a battle with Louisville for a commitment from top-shelf Class of 2023 guard DJ Wagner. They are also jockeying for front runner position with Rob Dillingham, an electrifying point guard and national recruit now at Kanye West's Donda Academy in Los Angeles.

Kentucky has local ties with associate coach/assistant coach Orlando Antigua. The Bronx native, who starred at St. Raymond's, has tapped into the local market. Antigua recruited and helped nurture the development of former Christ The King big Kofi Cockburn during his time as an assistant at Illinois.

Ian Jackson addresses Kentucky offer, reclass talk, and possible visit



