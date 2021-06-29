2021 NYC Summer Ball Circuit

Summer basketball is back! College coaches will need to pick up a basketball map at the airport when arriving in New York. With the city reopening for business on July 1st tournaments have begun to pick up steam and are making up for the loss time on the court. This July and August the following tournaments will begin so come through.

NIKE’s streetball Basketball Family trio: Dyckman, Gersh, and Watson.

Dyckman Basketball at Monsignor Kett playground, 204th Street between 10 and Nagle Ave, NYC. Commissioner Ken Stevens welcomes back to the park NBA, college standouts, girls, and boys high school games.

Gersh Park “In Gersh We Trust”, at Linden Park 800 Van Siclen Ave between Linden Blvd and Stanley Ave in Brooklyn. Park Director Damian “DP” Pitts will host pro/college standouts and high school games.

Watson Basketball Classic at Parque de Los Ninos Playground, between, Westchester and Watson, in the Bronx. CEO Lee Green, Commissioners Christopher “Glasses” Salgado and Terry Anderson host high school tournaments July 3rd from 12pm-7pm. In the upcoming weeks Watson Basketball will add games with NBA and college standouts to their schedule.

Rucker Park, 280 West 155th Street, NYC. Commissioner Antonio “Mousy” Carela hosts “Entertainers155Rucker Park X Tristate”, with high school games daily Monday-Friday at 6:30pm. NBA and college standouts play Monday-Thursday at 7:30pm.

Hoops in the Sun Group, Inc (HITS) at Orchard Beach in Bronx. CEO’s and brothers Joe Jr., and Randy Cruz host a Pro-Am Men’s League with NBA and former college standouts opening day July 3rd. Over the last twenty years the event has expanded to include ages 10-17 yrs. with a high school division.

West 4th Park “The Cage”, 6 Avenue between West 3rd and West 4th street in NYC. Commissioner Kenny Graham host his Pro-Classic, boys, and girls high school games. Monday-Friday 6pm only. Saturday and Sunday 3pm, 4:30pm, and 6pm.

Dean Street Playground 6th Avenue and Carlton Avenue, Brooklyn. Commissioner Harris Friese host The Conrad McRae Youth League with boy’s high school games August 7th- 8th, August 14th-15th, and August 21st-22nd (Playoffs).

Manhattan Sports at House of Sports 1 Elm Street Ardsley, Westchester, New York. When the city shut down CEO/Program Director Lucky Brannon ran into the fire and was the first event to start back playing on June 7th. The event has gained traction attracting the best high school teams in the region. Playoffs begin the second week of August.

Funsport NYC at McLaughlin Park 24 Cathedral Place in Brooklyn games begin July 10th. Commissioner Ricky Rivers host on July 10th 9U/11I/13U/15U and high school games Weekdays 5pm-9pm, and Weekends 9am-8pm.

MTG-More Than A Game at St Albans Park Merrick Blvd., Queens Commissioner Rob Moses hosts on July 3rd high school games from 11am-6pm and more in the upcoming weeks.

UBA- Uptown Basketball Alliance/ Uplift NYC 189th and Amsterdam, NYC. CEO Domingo Estevez, tournament tips-off July 7th.