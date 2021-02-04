NYCHoops - 2021 Guard Tandem Makes History At HHS

The friendship between Melanie Daley and Chris Rotiroti started on the sun baked, beat up blacktops of Hillside Elementary School in Hastings, two then little kids developing a natural feel for the game. The connection and above their class athleticism was evident back then too, as they would routinely work the rundown court at recess.

Always competitive and exemplifying noticeable potential even in those early stages of their lives, few could compete with the boy-girl tandem which seemed to take these games a bit more serious than most.

The friendship grew as they played for their respective teams in the St. Matthews CYO program of the local church. Under the late and legendary Eugene Tunney Maher, St. Matthew's developed into a feeder program for Hastings and cultivated a raw skill set in so many of the town's youth.

Last year, as the two came of age as junior leaders during memorable milestone seasons for both boys’ and girls’ basketball programs, Rotiroti and Daley reached a pinnacle many could have foreseen even back during those recess open court runs.

With his workmanlike game and hounding pressure defense and ability to play make as a traditional dish first point guard, Rotiroti led Hastings High to a Section 1 boys title for the first time since 1999.

Engineering a balanced scoring attack and serving as that calming influence point guard, Rotiroti orchestrated the play that drove the Yellow Jackets to a Section 1 title.

With all the pressure in the world weighing down on the County Center, Rotiroti whizzed a pass to a cutting Liam Hopwood. The since graduated forward converted the game winning bucket to propel Hastings to a win over Valhalla.

With her instinctive scoring and deadly mid-range game and constant active hands-on defense, Daley helped pioneer the Hastings girls to a County Center berth.

With her athleticism and advanced skill set as a bigger 5-foot-10 point guard, she steadily evolved into one of the most hotly pursued recruits in the small program's history.

She wound up committing to Northwestern, choosing the academically enriched program over mid major suitors such as Virginia Tech, VCU, and Rhode Island. She accumulated 40 Division 1 offers before solidifying the process with a commitment to Northwestern.

As veteran senior leaders with proven big game production and poise, the two inherit some ownership of their respective teams this year.