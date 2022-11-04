The criteria for induction in the Hall of Fame are born/ or raised in the Bronx making a lasting mark on the community. The Villa Barone Manor, in the Bronx served as the backdrop for the installment of their first Class of 2022.

Communication officer Thomas Lockhart spoke about what makes this event so special, “We have been working on this project for a year. It really has just blown up, we sold out already. We planned for two hundred seats, and we are up to 320 tonight. The event was CEO/Founder Derrick Doward idea our main goal is to get an actual and physical location for the Bronx Basketball Hall of Fame. After that it is to work with kids and start programs internationally as well. To get some international travel for the young people. To show them that the world is bigger than the Bronx. Just to expand their horizons.”

Founder/CEO Derek Doward the point person along with the board of directors, and selection committee were part of the selection process.

On Thursday, fifteen players, coaches, and contributors were inducted into the first annual Bronx Basketball Hall of Fame.

Nathaniel "Tiny" Archibald-NBA Champion (1981), 6x NBA All-Star (1973,1975, 1976,1980-82), NBA All-Star Game MVP (1981), 3x All-NBA First Team (1973,1975,1976), 2xAll-NBA Second Team (1972, 1981), NBA scoring Champion (1973), NBA assists leader (1973), NBA Anniversary Team (50th, 75th), No. 1 retired by Sacramento Kings, First-team All WAC (1970), and No 14 retired by UTEP Miners.

Dolph Schayes (1928-2015)- NBA Champion (1955), 12x NBA All-Star (1951-1962), 6x All-NBA First Team (1952-1955, 1957, 1958), 6x All-NBA Second Team (1950, 1951, 1956, 1959-1961), NBA rebounding leader (1951), NBA Anniversary team (25th, 50th,75th), NBL Rookie of the Year (1949), No 4 retired by Philadelphia 76ers, Haggerty Award (1948), and NBA Coach of the Year (1966).

Nevil “Shadow” Shed- Member of the Texas Western Miners that won the 1966 NCAA Men’s D1 National Championship, coach by Don Haskins. Making history as the first team to start an All-African American line-up. Drafted by the Boston Celtics in the 4th round of the 1967 NBA draft. The film Glory Road chronical the team journey.

Rod Strickland- All-NBA Second Team (1998), NBA All-Rookie Second Team (1989), NBA assists leader (1998), Third-Team All-American-UPI (1988), First-Team Parade All-American (1985), NBA career stats points 14,463, rebounds 4,084, assists 7,987 and currently Long Island University head coach.

Richie Guerin- 6x NBA All-Star (1958, 1963) 3x All-NBA Second Team (1959, 1960, 1962), NBA Coach of the Year (1968), NBA All-Star Game head coach (1969, 1970), Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame (2013), and Career stats points 14,676, rebounds 4,278, assists 4,211.

Richard J. “Dick” McGuire (1926-2010)- 7x NBA All-Star (1951,1952,1954-1956,1958,1959), All-NBA Second Team (1951), NBA assists leader (1950) No 15 retired by New York Knicks, Second-Team All-American-SN (1944), Third-Team All-American-UPI (1949), 2x Haggerty Award (1944,1949), NBA Champion (1973), and Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame (1993).

Willie Worsley-Member of the Texas Western Miners during their legendary 1966 NCAA Championship game against Kentucky. He played 24 games with the ABA’s New York Nets (1968-1969), and NCAA Champion (1966).

Myles “Mousy” Dorch-NCAA star at Saint Anselm College (NH) all time scoring list 1,158 points, 11 rebounds per game. At PS 18 community center coaching and mentoring the youth in the tough South Bronx neighborhood mentoring thousands of male/female athletes. A lifelong friendship with Archibald led to the pair creating many programs and basketball tournaments focusing on athletics and education.

Sandhi Ortiz Del-Valle-City College of New York forward/center qualified to be an NBA referee, officiating in top men’s amateur and professional basketball leagues for 17 years. In 1991, she worked a United States Basketball League becoming the first woman in history to officiate a men’s professional game. Ortiz Del-Valle uniform and whistle are on display at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. She felt she was discriminated by the NBA for not being hired to referee NBA games. So, she sued the NBA and was awarded 7.85 million for sex discrimination.

Floyd Layne-All-EPBL First Team (1955), All-EPBL Second Team (1956), NCAA Champion (1950), NIT Champion (1950), Layne was instrumental in developing Archibald at the Harlem Youth Center. He served as the head coach of CCNY (1974-1988).

Ricky Sobers-Selected 16th overall pick in 1975 draft by the Phoenix Suns. In the 1976 Finals Sober was a key player in “the greatest game ever played” in NBA history (1976 NBA World Championship Series). WCAC Player of the Year (1975), First-Team All-WCAC (1975), No 40 retired by UNLV Runnin’ Rebels, Points 10,902, Assists 3,525, and Steals 1,085.

Howie Evans- Sr. Sports Editor at The New York Amsterdam News, the third oldest paper in New York City. A career that spans over 40 years of experience as an educator, journalist, communications specialist, high school, college basketball coach and as a coach in the Holcombe Rucker Summer Pro Rucker League. He was named by the New York Daily News as one of New York City’s 25 Most Influential African American Individuals in Sports and Entertainment. He covered the New York Yankees, Mets, Knicks, Nets and over 40 Super Bowls.

Tom Henderson- As a college student, he was on the United States basketball team at the 1972 Summer Olympics and was part of the controversial Men’s Final, where the USA Men’s Team suffered its first defeat in the history of modern Olympics to a good Russian team. The USA team was cheated out of the game as seconds were added to the clock after a final buzzer. Hendserson was drafted in the first round of the 1974 NBA draft by the Atlanta Hawks. Third Team All-American-AP (1974), Points 6,088, Assists 3,136, and reached the NBA Finals three times, winning with the Bullets in 1978.

Willie Cager-Member of the 1966 Texas Western University team that won the 1966 National Championship, coached by Don Haskins. Drafted by the Baltimore Bullets in the 12th round of the 1968 NBA draft. Due to a heart murmur previously diagnosed he never played professionally.

Hilton White (1932-1990)- Community leader and coach who taught some of New York City’s greatest 1960’s and 1970’s basketball players, like Archibald. White organized one of the most successful recreational teams in city history, the famed Bronx Falcons winning games at Rucker Park. White’s protégé’s were Willie Worsley, Nevil Shed, and Willie Cager. White encouraged kids with the philosophy “Each One Teach One” building community through education and sports. His principles were the work of Harlem basketball coach Holcombe Rucker (1926-1965). White and Rucker used coaching to prepare kids were life.



